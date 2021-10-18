You can buy a scented candle inspired by Squid Game, vaccines, TikTok and #FreeBritney

A scene from Squid Game - the smash-hit Netlix show

Following the success of their 2020 Scent last year, Flaming Crap candle company are back to encapsulate some of the year’s quintessential aromas in one scented candle.

Just in time for Christmas, you can now buy a limited edition ‘Scent of 2021’ candle, allowing your senses to walk back through the year so far.

What does it smell like?

With four unusually fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year. Featuring subtle scents of berries and cream (the ultimate TikTok trend of 2021), the clinical tinge of vaccines, #FreeBritney (her Fantasy fragrance) and honeycomb, to mark Netflix smash hit Squid Game.

Whilst not your traditional complimentary scents, the layers burn down to take you through a subversive journey back through 2021.

A year which saw the global vaccine rollout, signified by a sterile scent, tantalising TikTok trends such as berries and cream, the #FreeBritney movement finally free the music superstar and Squid Game grip the world and become Netflix’s most successful show of all-time.

Using vegan soy wax, recycled labels & packaging, Flaming Crap strives to make all products ethically and environmentally friendly.

The limited edition candle is available for £14.99 from Flaming Crap, a small Yorkshire-based business, alongside other anti-establishment, topical and pop culture candles.