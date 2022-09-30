This year’s rooms are based on travel with the main overall theme being A World of Christmas Inspiration.

Staff at the Garden Centre have travelled far and wide to bring a selection of decorative items that places the best of British alongside the hottest styles in Paris.

Alternatively, step back in time to the golden age of luxury travel before enjoying a relaxing cruise across the Atlantic Ocean.

“Our displays this year are bigger than ever”, said David Fawcett-Ropner, Display Manager.

"The team has worked incredibly hard and seeing their ideas come to life is just spectacular. We’ve a full sized pergola in one room and stunning giant handmade robins in another. When you see the displays in person, it is a truly magical experience.”

