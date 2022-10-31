Simply spray perfume on - don’t rub it in!

“Applying your perfume seems like a simple enough thing to do, but what many people don’t realise is that it’s surprisingly easy to get wrong,” said Thomas Gibson, who launched the company earlier this year and has already sold thousands of products.

“If you mess it up, you risk overpowering everyone you come into contact with or perhaps even more frustratingly, after spraying yourself liberally, you leave the house only to have the scent be completely undetectable by the time you get to work.”

Thomas has listed five of his top tips to ensure you’re getting the most out of your fragrance:

1. Simply spray - don’t rub!

This is an extremely common, unconscious habit - spritzing a little perfume on your wrists and then rubbing them together before patting onto your neck. Rubbing the fragrance starts the evaporation process, which means the fragrance won’t last as long on you. Instead, spray twice onto the wrists, chest and the nape of your neck or behind your ears and leave to dry.

If you’re in a rush to get out the door, don’t be tempted to spray perfume onto your clothes for the purpose of speed. Even the smallest spritz can damage items of clothing, leaving stains. Plus, spraying onto clothes means the scent won’t last. Allow your perfume to dry before getting dressed.

3. Know your pulse points

When applying your fragrance, it's recommended that you focus on your pulse points as this is where the body’s warmth will help to gently emit the fragrance as it evaporates in the air. While the wrists and behind the ears are common locations to spritz perfume, you should also spray some on your inner elbows, knees, belly button and the backs of your hands for maximum impact.

4. Use the right amount

If you have ever wondered why some perfumes that smell almost identical are named and priced differently, you will be interested to know that the variation is usually based on their different levels of fragrance concentration. The most concentrated is perfume, second is eau de parfum - all of Noted. Aromas fragrances are eau de parfum, third is eau de toilette, and least concentrated is eau de cologne. The more concentrated the fragrance is, the longer you can expect the fragrance to last and the less you should use. Try one spritz on a pulse point, and make a note of how strong it is. Then, check in every couple of hours to see how it's holding up.

5. Apply to hydrated skin

Optimum time to apply your perfume is straight after you’ve showered. Not only is your skin clean but it is also warm and damp, creating the ideal conditions to fully absorb your fragrance. The more hydrated your skin is, the longer your perfume will last.

