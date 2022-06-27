Sancha Clayton from Phase Eight and Whistles and Eleanor Binns from Mint Velvet modelling some of the festival fashions available at Stringers in Lytham.

What to wear at Lytham Festival: The hottest festival fashion trends for 2022

As Lytham Festival approaches, we round up some of the hottest festival fashion trends to help you decide what to wear at the big event.

By Lucinda Herbert
Monday, 27th June 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 12:46 pm

All items are available to buy from Stringers department store on Norther Clifton Street, Lytham.

Models are Sancha Clayton from Phase Eight and Whistles, and Eleanor Binns from Mint Velvet.

The hugely popular event on Lytham Green will run in two parts this year – from Tuesday, June 28 until Saturday, July 2 and then Wednesday, July 6 until Sunday, July 10.

1. Festival clothes

Sancha Clayton and Eleanor Binns showing a selection of festival outfits available at Stringers, on North Clifton Street, Lytham

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Green daisy check print jumpsuit from Whistles

The jumpsuit is a cool, casual festival staple. Team with sandals, heels or trainers.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. wbeg-what to wear-14-nw.JPG

Boat neck tee with a flattering drawstring detail from Phase Eight. Paired with casual shorts and a oversized shirt. Modelled by Sancha Clayton.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. A selection of sandals and trainers

Aim for practical footwear as you'll spend a lot of time on your feet, and you never know what the British weather will do. Sandals and trainers available downstairs at Stringers in Lytham

Photo: Daniel Martino

Lytham
