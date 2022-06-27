What to wear at Lytham Festival: The hottest festival fashion trends for 2022

All items are available to buy from Stringers department store on Norther Clifton Street, Lytham.
Models are Sancha Clayton from Phase Eight and Whistles, and Eleanor Binns from Mint Velvet.
The hugely popular event on Lytham Green will run in two parts this year – from Tuesday, June 28 until Saturday, July 2 and then Wednesday, July 6 until Sunday, July 10.
1. Festival clothes
Sancha Clayton and Eleanor Binns showing a selection of festival outfits available at Stringers, on North Clifton Street, Lytham
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Green daisy check print jumpsuit from Whistles
The jumpsuit is a cool, casual festival staple. Team with sandals, heels or trainers.
Photo: Daniel Martino
3. wbeg-what to wear-14-nw.JPG
Boat neck tee with a flattering drawstring detail from Phase Eight.
Paired with casual shorts and a oversized shirt. Modelled by Sancha Clayton.
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. A selection of sandals and trainers
Aim for practical footwear as you'll spend a lot of time on your feet, and you never know what the British weather will do. Sandals and trainers available downstairs at Stringers in Lytham
Photo: Daniel Martino