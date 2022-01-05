Want to live greener in 2022? These Fylde coast eco-friendly shops can help

1. Un-Do (76 Norbreck Road, Bispham)

Jenna Robinson opened Bispham’s first zero-waste shop, Un-Do in October, as she saw more people in the area were asking about her eco-friendly lifestyle. “Even people who hadn't thought about this kind of lifestyle are starting to think about how they can do their bit for the planet. I want to help them to make those little changes, because it all makes a difference.” While eco-shops are a growing trend, they revert back to an older way of shopping. Rice, pasta and cereal are all in dispensers where you can fill up your own container with what you need. Punters at the store on Norbreck Road can grab fresh produce in the quantity they need. Jenna, 32, said; “This is how they used to do it, with half the shop full of loose fruit and veg. The difference is that we can do it much more hygienically than in the old days. You get as much as you want so you’re not letting food go to waste.” However, the former dance-school owner is realistic. “I don’t expect anyone to completely switch to this lifestyle but