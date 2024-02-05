The Original Factory Shop store in Padiham to close
A spokesman for the company confirmed today that during a review of stores a decision to close the one in Padiham had been made adding: “ We are consulting with colleagues at the store and are working hard to support all of those affected. We’d like to thank all our customers for their support and look forward to welcoming them at any of our other three stores, which are all located within 20 miles.”
The Original Factory Shop was founded by the Black family in 1969. They sold the business in 1988 and in 2004 Barclays Capital bought a 70 per cent stake in The Original Factory Shop. In 2004 Duke Street bought the company and later transformed 35 Woolworths stores into The Original Factory Shop.
The Padiham site was a Co-op store being it was turned into The Original Factory Shop.