Surge in new security jobs to help counter shoplifting wave across the UK

People in Lancashire are being urged to see if the vacancies are of interest to them.

The UK is seeing a surge in the creation of security jobs partly because of the huge rise in shoplifting gripping high streets across the country, says one of the UK’s leading security firms.

Kingdom Security, the sixth largest security company in the UK and which forms part of Kingdom Group that employs more than 9000 colleagues across the UK, is busy creating more roles to keep up with demand, resulting in immediate start vacancies that can be located on the Kingdom website.

The UK-wide company is encouraging people who may previously never have considered a career in security – including women and people new to security – to apply. Kingdom Security says communication, customer and team skills are all transferable attributes for the role with the ability to listen to people and respond calmly and appropriately being some of the most important skills for the job.

Kingdom Security provides security personnel / officers for several leading retailers and is now looking for more people who can help protect Britain’s high streets as the cost-of-living crisis impacts stores nationwide. Experience isn’t essential – but you will need a valid SIA licence, five years’ employment history and to pass a criminal record check.

There were 365,164 shoplifting offences reported to police forces in England and Wales in the year to June, according to the Office for National Statistics; that is a 25 percent increase on the figures recorded in the previous 12 months.

Kingdom Security Chief Operating Officer Graham Allison says: “Inevitably, when you have a rise in crime which affects stores and their staff, you will want to employ the right people to act as a deterrent.

“The surge in shoplifting is something we’re seeing right across the country and as a result we are creating more jobs all the time. There are opportunities at Kingdom for security officers right across the UK – from the Scottish borders to Brighton.