Supermarket New Year opening times in Preston 2021: When Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Booths, Iceland and Farmfoods are open this Bank Holiday weekend

Just in case you need to stock up on a few items, here are the New Year opening times for all the Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Waitrose, Aldi, Lidl, Booths, Iceland and Farmfoods stores in Preston.

ASDA

STORE IN EASTWAY, FULWOOD

New Year's Eve - 12:00 AM - 7:00 PM

New Year's Day - 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Jan 2 - 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Mon Jan 3 - 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

SAINSBURY'S

FISHERGATE, THE GUILD MERCHANT AND BIRCH AVENUE (PENWORTHAM) STORES

New Years Eve - 07:00 AM - 9:00 PM

New Years Day - 09:00 AM - 9:00 PM

FLINTOFF WAY STORE

New Years Eve - 07:00 AM - 7:00 PM

New Years Day - 08:00 AM - 8:00 PM

MORRISONS

RIVERSWAY STORE & BLACKPOOL ROAD STORE

Most Morrisons stores will be open from 7am to 6pm on New Year’s Eve and 9am to 6pm on New Year’s Day.

WAITROSE

LONDON WAY (WALTON-LE-DALE) STORE

New Year's Eve - 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

New Year's Day - closed

Sat Jan 2 - 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

ALDI

CORPORATION STREET, QUEENS RETAIL PARK, BLACKPOOL ROAD AND FULWOOD CENTRAL STORES

New Year's Eve - 08:00 AM - 6:00 PM

New Year's Day - closed

Sun Jan 2 - 9:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Mon Jan 3 - 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

LIDL

WEST STRAND AND EASTWAY HUB STORES

New Year's Eve - 08:00 AM - 7:00 PM

New Year's Day - closed

Sun Jan 2 - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Mon Jan 3 - 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

NEW HALL LANE STORE

New Year's Eve - 08:00 AM - 7:00 PM

New Year's Day - closed

Sun Jan 2 - 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Mon Jan 3 - 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

BOOTHS

SHAROE GREEN LANE (FULWOOD) AND MILLBROOK WAY (PENWORTHAM) STORES

New Year's Eve - 7.00 AM - 6.00 PM

New Year's Day - 9.00 AM - 6.00 PM

LIVERPOOL ROAD (LONGTON) STORE

New Year's Eve - 7.00 AM - 6.00 PM

New Year's Day - 9.00 AM - 6.00 PM

Sun Jan 2 - 10.00 AM - 4.00 PM

Mon Jan 3 - 8.00 AM - 8.00 PM

ICELAND

MARKET STREET AND NORTH ROAD STORES

New Year's Eve - 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

New Year's Day - closed

Sun Jan 2 - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Mon Jan 3 - 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

QUEEN STREET STORE

New Year's Eve - 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM

New Year's Day - 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Jan 2 - 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

FARMFOODS

New Year's Eve - 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

New Year's Day - closed