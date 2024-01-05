Six royal footwear styles The Crown is bringing back into fashion

Charlie Cooke, Assistant Press Manager at Fairfax and Favor has shared six footwear styles frequently worn by the royals in the late 1990s and 2000s that are ever-popular today. The brand has also included how many keen style enthusiasts have been searching online to shop each footwear style in the past month.

As the much-anticipated final part of The Crown season 6 airs this week, fashion and royal enthusiasts alike are expected to take influence from the signature styles sported by the royals. Whilst part one of the season focussed on the final years of Princess Diana’s life, part two of The Crown shifts attention to the early 2000s, covering the introduction of The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and marriage of King Charles to Queen Camilla.

Over twenty years on it is fascinating to look back at how the fashion influences of the royal family have stayed constant throughout the decades to 2023. To reminisce, a style expert at leading luxury footwear brand Fairfax & Favor has provided insight to the preferred shoe styles the royals enjoyed to wear in the1990s and 2000s, focussing specifically on the styles seeing a comeback for 2023.

Fairfax and Favor shares footwear styles frequently worn by the royals

Wellington boots - 848,260 searches

A longstanding staple for the royals, Wellington boots are the embodiment of countryside attire. Worn by the royals more for practicality than to make a fashion statement, Wellington boots have stayed consistent throughout decades of changing fashion trends, remaining a reliable favourite amongst countryside residents throughout history. All members of the family have been spotted in various styles of wellingtons, at a range of events through the years from charity polo matches to their yearly trips to Balmoral. From King Charles to Queen Elizabeth, Wellingtons were spotted at more casual and rural photocalls in the1990s to 2000s.

Suede knee-high boots - 809,110 searches

Knee-high boots proved to be a firm favourite of Kate Middletons in her early years of royal life. The princess-to-be was frequently pictured at social events sporting suede boots with a slight heel in black or brown, usually matched with a series of knitwear, midi skirts and floral dresses. The Princess also switched styles to flat knee-high boots paired with jeans and a casual top when aiming for effortless off-duty looks. This was the beginning of Kate’s style evolution, leading to what would come to be known as ‘The Kate Effect’, where followers of thePrincess would be inspired by her looks and race to replicate them for themselves.

Tassel boots - 15,430 searches

The early 2000s saw Kate frequently dressed in casual looks with tassel boots. Kate was known to match her jackets with her footwear and was usually spotted wearing brown or forest green tassel boots with a matching hued jacket. In fact, Kate still enjoys a tassel boot today. A longstanding country staple, tassel boots have seen a steady rise in popularity and are still frequently spotted on many women of the royal family at social events. The style was originally inspired by spanish riding boots and adds a flair to the classic knee-high boot silhouette. Princess Anne is also a fan of this style and has been seen dressed in tassel boots at public engagements over the years.

Espadrille wedges - 242,230 searches

Princess of Wales, Kate has long had a love for a wedge heel. In the early 2000s Kate was frequently seen attending summer socials with an espadrille wedge in a variety of prints and fabrics. What started as a 2000s trend would see thePrincess come to rely on wedge heels, including espadrille wedges, as a staple for her summer and overseas royal engagement looks over the years as she embraced royal life and took on responsibilities after her marriage to Prince William. The classic espadrille silhouette has origins in Spain dating back as far as 1322, specifically the Catalonia and the Basque region, as well as thehistorical Occitania region of France. An ideal combination of comfort and style, this footwear choice is effortlessly easy to style with light summer dresses for more casual events.

Court shoes - 451,120 searches

Throughout the years for engagements and public outings, Queen Camilla has been a consistent fan of the classic court shoe. The origins of court shoes date back to the 17th century, popularised as a dress shoe in the era. In the 2000s it was commonplace to see the future Queen Consort styling low-heeled court shoes in suede or leather, in a range of colourways, paired with long skirts and dresses. The Queen also wore nude court shoes to her civil ceremony wedding to the future King and a similar style in pale grey silk to the following church service. Court shoes have long been a staple for royals and style-lovers alike to achieve understated formal looks and it appears nothing has changed in 2023.

Ladies’ loafers - 439,380 searches