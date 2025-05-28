Proper Lovely Lancaster - One Year On - Friendship, Creativity, and Community in Lancaster

By Lidia Ranns
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 13:52 BST

Proper Lovely, Lancaster's much loved independent shop is celebrating its first birthday on Saturday 31st May 2025.

Marking a year of bringing unique local gifts, fine art, handcrafted artisan soaps and children’s clothing to the heart of the city. Proper Lovely is more than just a shop, it’s a testament to the friendship and shared lovefor creativity between the partners.

Founded by five independent creatives in Lancaster, Proper Lovely rose like a phoenix from the flames and blossomed from a close friendship and a desire to create a unique space that reflected their shared values, ie, supporting local artists and creatives. Their ethos is offering unique and beautiful handcraftedfinds, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. “Proper Lovely started as a dream between us friends. We saw it as a way to combine our love for beautiful local crafts with our belief in the power of community.” says partners Myra Weir and Jane Pullan from Fine Lines Art. “Our friendship is the heartbeat of Proper Lovely. It's about supporting each other, celebrating each other's successes, and navigating challenges together.” adds partner Lisa Higham owner of Airy Fairys.

The first year has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. The shop quickly gained a loyal following, praised for its curated selection and friendly service. Highs included winning ‘Best New Business’ in the Love Lancaster BID awards 2024, and the collaboration with other local community projects, including the much anticipated Lancaster Art Fair 2025. However, like any new venture, there have been challenges to learning the ropes of running a retail business, and unexpected personal hurdles that have been eased by the strength of the friendship. “Our friendship is integral to how Proper Lovely works, we support one another to succeed, and it’s just so lovely to know each of us has each other’s back” says partner and local artist Lidia Ranns.

The award for ‘Best New Business’ 2024The award for ‘Best New Business’ 2024
To celebrate its first year, Proper Lovely is hosting a special birthday event on 31st May at 16 Marketgate from 9am to 5.30pm. The celebration will feature:

  • Special Discounts off selected items.
  • Birthday Treats - Complimentary cakes and chocolates
  • In-Store Giveaway - Chance to win a Proper Lovely hamper

"We're so excited for the next chapter of Proper Lovely. We're committed to continuing to bring unique finds to Lancaster, supporting our local talent, and, most importantly, celebrating the power of ourfriendship and community.” says partner Michelle, from The Bay Botanicals.

Partner Liz Hartley from Ella & Jack added, “Because we’re friends, there’s a strong loyalty with shared values between us all. It creates a lovely positive work environment, and our customers sense this too.”

A selection of the lovely items for saleA selection of the lovely items for sale
Event Details:

  • Event: Proper Lovely 1st Birthday Celebration
  • Date: 31st May
  • Time: 9am - 5.30pm
  • Location: Proper Lovely, Marketgate, Lancaster
  • Website: www.properlovely.co.uk
  • Facebook: @properlovelyshop

Contact:

Proper Lovely shop www.properlovely.co.uk

