Twenty jobs have been created at the One Beyond discount store which is opening in Charter Walk on Wednesday at 10am (March 27th)

Owned by the Edwards family, the former owners of Poundworld, there are around 100 One Beyond Stores across the country. Manager Peter Wilson said he felt confident that shoppers would love the new store which is located in the former Wilko unit. The Burnley branch was one of 400 to close across the UK last year.