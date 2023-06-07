Summer time is surely an excuse for a new set of nails! But where is the best place to go?

The Lancashire Post asked its readers ‘where are the best nail salons in Preston and South Ribble?’ and we received over 300 suggestions.

Although many people did suggest individual at-home technicians, to narrow down the selection, we have only collected the larger nail salons that received shout outs.

Even then, there was plenty to choose from, so we have picked out 15 salons that received the most mentions.

Take a look below:

1 . Preston nail salons Take a look at some of the best ones around....

2 . Nail Art by Rachel 36 Lune St, Preston PR1 2NN.

3 . Nails By Nell 9 Winckley St, Preston PR1 2AA

4 . Naughty Nails 8 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ