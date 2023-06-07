News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

Nail salons near me: 15 of the best salons in Preston and South Ribble according to customers

Summer time is surely an excuse for a new set of nails! But where is the best place to go?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

The Lancashire Post asked its readers ‘where are the best nail salons in Preston and South Ribble?’ and we received over 300 suggestions.

Although many people did suggest individual at-home technicians, to narrow down the selection, we have only collected the larger nail salons that received shout outs.

Even then, there was plenty to choose from, so we have picked out 15 salons that received the most mentions.

Take a look below:

Take a look at some of the best ones around....

1. Preston nail salons

Take a look at some of the best ones around.... Photo: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Photo Sales
36 Lune St, Preston PR1 2NN.

2. Nail Art by Rachel

36 Lune St, Preston PR1 2NN. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
9 Winckley St, Preston PR1 2AA

3. Nails By Nell

9 Winckley St, Preston PR1 2AA Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
8 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ

4. Naughty Nails

8 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PrestonSouth RibbleLancashire Post