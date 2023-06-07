Nail salons near me: 15 of the best salons in Preston and South Ribble according to customers
Summer time is surely an excuse for a new set of nails! But where is the best place to go?
By Aimee Seddon
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
The Lancashire Post asked its readers ‘where are the best nail salons in Preston and South Ribble?’ and we received over 300 suggestions.
Although many people did suggest individual at-home technicians, to narrow down the selection, we have only collected the larger nail salons that received shout outs.
Even then, there was plenty to choose from, so we have picked out 15 salons that received the most mentions.
Take a look below:
