Asda’s Rewards Mega Event weekend is back for a second weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With sales of 2.6 million confectionery tubs during the first deals weekend – it’s set to be popular amongst shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From stores opening on Friday 1st November to closing on Sunday 3rd November, customers using Asda Rewards can snap up a range of amazing seasonal deals, using the coupons in their Asda Rewards loyalty app:

Mega deal for Asda Rewards customers with 50% off fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night.

Carnival of Colour Fireworks 14 pack - £6 (down from £12 - saving of £6 with coupon – 50% off)

(fireworks not available in Northern Ireland)

An exciting selection box of low noise fireworks including 14 fountains in a variety of colours and effects, ideal for a low noise firework party.

Andrex Family Soft Toilet Tissue - 24 Pack for £5 (down from £9.50 - saving of £4.50 with coupon – over 40% off) At £5 for 24 rolls, this works out at just over 20p per roll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a pure and gentle clean, the Andrex soft tissue are 2 ply and embossed with puppies on every sheet. Approved by the British Skin Foundation, with multiple 5-star reviews online, including comments such as, “A good buy, lovely and soft.”

Confectionery Pouches - 2 for £4 (down from 2 for £6 - saving of £2 with coupon) Perfect in the lead up to Christmas, the 2 for £4 offer runs on 16 branded customer favourites - including Cadbury Crunchie Bits (300g, £3.50 each), Cadbury Roses (300g, £3.50 each), Quality Street Favourites Creme Selection 281g (£3.50), Maltesers Christmas Mix, Mint Chocolate & Milk Chocolate Selection Pouch (240g, £3.50) and Toblerone Milk, White & Dark 280g (£3.50).

The pouches are perfect for sharing, or as a sweet-treat gift.

Budweiser - 15 pack for £10 (ENG & NI: was £13 - saving of £3 with coupon. Scot & Wales: Minimum Unit Pricing – plus £3 in your Asda Rewards Cashpot)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full-flavoured lager with a crisp, clean and fast finish – customers can shop a pack of 15 Budweiser for just £10 - which works out at just under 70p per can.

Kenco Smooth Instant Coffee - £3 (was £5 - saving of £2 with coupon) Shoppers can bag the Kenco Decaff Instant Coffee (200g) or the Kenco Smooth Instant Coffee (200g) for just £3. Measuring 200g per jar, customers can get 125 servings out of these well-rounded medium roasts, working out at just 2p per serve.

Shoppers who have the Asda Rewards App will see coupons appear in the ‘wallet’ section, with a saving on each of the products included in the mega deals weekend that can be applied at the till. The one-time use coupons must be accessed within the app and customers must scan their Asda Rewards barcode and then scan each coupon when purchasing.

Only available to use in store.