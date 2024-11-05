Market Place Bolton supports Poppy Appeal with Remembrance Garden

Market Place Bolton is honouring the memories of those who served with a heartfelt, community-created Remembrance Garden.

This special display will be open from November 4th-11th, offering visitors a chance to reflect on the war’s legacy and the importance of peace.

Located at the Market Place Bolton entrance, the Remembrance Garden features a moving display of hundreds of handmade poppies crafted by local students from The Oaks Primary School, Smithills School, Tonge Moor Primary Academy, Bolton School, Brandwood Community Primary School, Lever Edge Primary Academy, Harper Green School, and Highfield Primary School.

Market Place Bolton has partnered with these schools and other community groups to bring this project to life, creating a true community tribute. From traditional red poppies to unique interpretations, each piece tells its own story and reflects Bolton’s collective memory.

“We’re honoured to host this Remembrance Garden and to unite the Bolton community in remembrance,” said Nicola Shawcroft, General Manager at Market Place Bolton. “This display is a tribute not only to the brave individuals who served in the wars, but also to the enduring value of peace and the sacrifices made for our freedoms.”

The Remembrance Garden will be on display from November 4th through November 11th, welcoming all visitors to take a moment of reflection and honour the legacy of those who served. The Royal British Legion will be in the centre on selected days leading up to Remembrance Sunday, where visitors can show their support and purchase a poppy for a charitable donation.

For more information, follow Market Place Bolton on social media for updates and community stories about the Remembrance Garden.