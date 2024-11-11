Make this Christmas planet-friendly with the gift of art

This holiday season, inspire creativity while reducing plastic waste by gifting the artist in your life an Art School by Subscription membership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2023 by experienced artist and tutor Tracey Eastham from Much Hoole, near Preston, Art School by Subscription has already transformed the journeys of countless artists. Tracey, who has taught in traditional art schools since 2012, created the subscription-based platform to bring high-quality art instruction into a digital, eco-conscious world.

With plastic dominating gift options and contributing to holiday waste, this thoughtful gift offers an alternative option that’s good for both creativity and the planet and shows you care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each year, millions of tons of plastic end up in our landfills and oceans, with much of it from holiday gifts,” says Tracey. “Art School by Subscription provides the perfect plastic-free alternative. By gifting creativity, we’re offering something lasting and meaningful without contributing to the pollution problem.”

Artwork by Pam, a current student

She adds: With a gift subscription, artists of all experience levels, beginners and advanced alike, can explore fresh inspiration, refine their skills, and learn at their own pace. From core techniques to advanced practices, I offer the same quality of instruction found in physical art schools but with complete flexibility and connection. This allows artists to learn on their own schedules, in their own space, and with zero plastic waste.

With Art School by Subscription, artists don’t just receive lessons, they gain access to a supportive community of like-minded creatives and each session not only takes them on an artistic tales but fosters connection and growth, making it an ideal gift for anyone seeking a sustainable and creative holiday present.