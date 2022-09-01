Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UCLan graduate and Turkish actress has signed a major deal with online fashion retailer Oh Polly.

The deal, reportedly worth over £1 million, is said to be the biggest the brand has ever done, and the biggest ever deal with a Love Island contestant.

Taking to Twitter, Oh Polly said: “We are so excited to announce the new face of Oh Polly Ekin-Su. We can’t wait to go on this journey with Ekin… Who’s excited??”

Ekin-Su and Oh Polly have announced their partnership today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly Collection 1 is launching on September 15, with more lines expected to follow.

Over the past few days, Ekin-Su, 28, has been in LA taking part in photoshoots for the fashion retailer.

The Turkish bombshell won the ITV2 dating show last month with Italian partner Davide Sanclimenti.