Love Island winner and honorary Prestonian Ekin-Su signs major Oh Polly deal

Today (September 1), Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu confirmed her collaboration with a popular fashion brand.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:51 pm

The UCLan graduate and Turkish actress has signed a major deal with online fashion retailer Oh Polly.

The deal, reportedly worth over £1 million, is said to be the biggest the brand has ever done, and the biggest ever deal with a Love Island contestant.

Taking to Twitter, Oh Polly said: “We are so excited to announce the new face of Oh Polly Ekin-Su. We can’t wait to go on this journey with Ekin… Who’s excited??”

Ekin-Su and Oh Polly have announced their partnership today.

The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly Collection 1 is launching on September 15, with more lines expected to follow.

Over the past few days, Ekin-Su, 28, has been in LA taking part in photoshoots for the fashion retailer.

The Turkish bombshell won the ITV2 dating show last month with Italian partner Davide Sanclimenti.

During the show, Ekin-Su was seen wearing many Oh Polly items, which fans can shop on the company’s website here.

