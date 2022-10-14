Flying santa drone to sleigh them all

Santa drone for Christmas

The most wonderful time of the year just got a little more magical with the new easy-to-operate Thumbs Up Flying Santa Drone. Christmas has come early with this year's must-have addition. Straight from Lap Land to your home this drone comes with its very own reindeers.

The flying drone will sprinkle festive cheer and provide endless fun. A truly unique invention to become the world first flying Santa drone with reindeers. Fly around the room at the office to make people check twice.

A fantastic gift. Fully rechargeable drone will make Christmas extra special.

Reindeers flying as part of the Santa drone

The drone has four-propellers for swift and rapid manoeuvrability, providing hours of entertainment for parents and kids this Christmas. Believe in Christmas and pop the Flying Santa Drone on the list and you’ll be guaranteed to raise a few festive cheers.

The Thumbs Up Remote-Control Flying Santa Drone costs £40 from Studio.

Santa drone tready for action