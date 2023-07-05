Hex Coles, 26, created the design ‘you, me & a cup of tea’ to create awareness of the support that Teenage Cancer Trust provide to those affected by cancer.

Hex has been supported by Teenage Cancer Trust after being diagnosed with aplastic anemia at the age of 23. They wanted the design to reflect the comfort and warmth that the nurse gave them during their time undergoing treatment.

The bag designed by Hex

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bags are being sold as a Specialbuy in all Aldi stores, with a proportion of sales being donated to its charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Hex said: “Designing a shopping bag for Aldi, with a portion of the funds going back to Teenage Cancer Trust, was an amazing experience, and a great way to raise awareness and make a tangible difference in the lives of young cancer patients. The design, ‘you, me, and a cup of tea’, symbolises how it felt for me to get that support when I needed it most.

“As someone who has been supported by Teenage Cancer Trust, I am thrilled to see Aldi's commitment to helping such a vital cause and together, we can make a lasting impact on young people’s cancer journey."

Liz Fox, Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “Hex’s design highlights the importance of the amazing work that Teenage Cancer Trust do, alongside reminding us that by coming together we can make a profound impact on the lives of those affected by cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every purchase of this bag will contribute to Teenage Cancer Trust’s ongoing efforts to provide vital support and specialised care for teenagers and young adults battling cancer. At Aldi, we’re incredibly proud to be part of the journey.”

Teenage Cancer Trust funds specialist nurses and Youth Support Co-ordinators to help get young people through cancer. However, there are still many more young people who need that dedicated care, and in the current climate fundraising is more important than ever.