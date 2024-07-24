With that in mind, here are some of our very best archive pictures of Preston life back in the long-ago year of 1953 - some 71 years in the past at this point. To frame it another way - a baby born when these images were taken is now likely retired and able to claim the state pension for the past six years.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. Then and Now Queen Elizabeth Coronation Celebrations, Preston 1953 Decorations in Osbourne Street, Preston
2. Looking Back This photo was sent in by Tony Wignall from Preston it shows a photo of Tony in 1953 when he was fourteen years old it shows the Tennyson Road Mill building in Shakespeare Road.I lived in the house top right in the picture.
3. Queen Elizabeth Coronation Celebrations, Preston 1953. Walking the Plank. The crew of R.N. Submarine HMS Amphion perform for visitors during open day at Preston Dock.
4. Kathleen Ferrier with concert party performers, Hutton near Preston 1933 Kathleen Ferrier is seated at the piano at right. Kathleen Mary Ferrier was born on 22 April 1912 at Higher Walton near Preston. She died in London on 8 October 1953. During her short career she went from one triumph to another, received the adulation of her peers, of critics and of audiences all over the world and still maintained her natural charm, nobility, humility, humour and love for truth, people and life. Kathleenâs father was the village schoolmaster at Higher Walton. A good singer himself, he taught most of the music at the school. He later became a headmaster in Blackburn and the family moved there when Kathleen was two years old. Newspaper cutting courtesy of Blackburn with Darwen Council. Picture and information courtesy of Preston Digital Archive
