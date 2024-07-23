Despite being almost four decades in the past at this point, you can still relive your late-1980s days by checking out our best archive pics of Preston life from those heady and long-past days...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces.

1 . Little Samantha Grayston (centre) was lost for words when she took part in her nursery school nativity play. Samantha, four, and her lamb were two of the attractions in the play at St Joseph's nursery unit, Rigby Street, Preston National World Photo Sales

2 . All the nice girls love a sailor and Lindsay Dean is no exception. And all the sailors aboard HMS Inskip, near Preston, have fallen for 19-year-old Lindsay, who comes from Whalley, as they voted her Miss HMS Inskip for 1988 National World Photo Sales

3 . Friends and family took businessman Philip Walmsley by surprise with a fancy dress party to celebrate his 40th birthday. Once inside the restaurant in Avenham Street, Preston, Mr Walmsley, who runs a chain of furnishing stores in Lancashire, joined in the 'Allo 'Alo theme and dressed up himself - as a policeman National World Photo Sales