30 late 1980s retro pics of Preston life, from dogs and football teams to Sam Allardyce and schools

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 14:54 BST

Ah, to be back in the 1980s when life felt that much more simple, straightforward, and sepia-tinged.

Despite being almost four decades in the past at this point, you can still relive your late-1980s days by checking out our best archive pics of Preston life from those heady and long-past days...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

1. Little Samantha Grayston (centre) was lost for words when she took part in her nursery school nativity play. Samantha, four, and her lamb were two of the attractions in the play at St Joseph's nursery unit, Rigby Street, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

2. All the nice girls love a sailor and Lindsay Dean is no exception. And all the sailors aboard HMS Inskip, near Preston, have fallen for 19-year-old Lindsay, who comes from Whalley, as they voted her Miss HMS Inskip for 1988

National World

Photo Sales

3. Friends and family took businessman Philip Walmsley by surprise with a fancy dress party to celebrate his 40th birthday. Once inside the restaurant in Avenham Street, Preston, Mr Walmsley, who runs a chain of furnishing stores in Lancashire, joined in the 'Allo 'Alo theme and dressed up himself - as a policeman

National World

Photo Sales

4. Members of a booming fencing club are missing the point at the moment. There has been such a sharp increase in the number of people taking up the sport that the Preston club has run short of equipment. Pictured above are members in their home at West View Leisure Centre

National World

Photo Sales
Related topics:PrestonSchoolsDogsSam AllardyceNewsletterPubsLEPLancashireBarsBeerSouth RibbleChorleyNostalgia

