And even the inclement weather couldn’t put a dampener of matters as Sting, Blondie, and the Kaiser Chiefs wowed the crowds at Lytham Festival.

Take a look at some of the best shots from our photographer Neil Cross.

These are some incredible pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar faces...

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

1 . The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rainPhoto: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rainPhoto: Neil Cross Photo Sales

3 . The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rainPhoto: Neil Cross Photo Sales