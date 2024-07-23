29 pulse-raising pics of huge crowds for Sting, Blondie, and Kaiser Chiefs at Lytham Festival 2023

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 11:20 BST

With this year’s Lytham Festival having gone down a treat, we cast our minds back to this year’s edition, when some of the world’s biggest musical superstars headed to Lytham for another night of revelry.

And even the inclement weather couldn’t put a dampener of matters as Sting, Blondie, and the Kaiser Chiefs wowed the crowds at Lytham Festival.

Take a look at some of the best shots from our photographer Neil Cross.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

1. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rainPhoto: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

2. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rainPhoto: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

3. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rainPhoto: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

4. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rainPhoto: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Kaiser ChiefsNeil CrossLythamPrestonWeatherNewsletterPubsLEPLancashireBarsBeerSouth RibbleChorley