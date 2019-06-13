Plans for apartments on vacant plot of land in Fulwood, Preston

Plans have been submitted for a block of 14 apartments and a detached house on a vacant plot of land in Garstang Road, Fulwood.

According to documents lodged with Preston Council, the development will have “a traditional theme with a modern twist,” with the design based largely on properties nearby.

The apartments will all be two-bedroomed and car parking for 32 vehicles will be provided.

In October 2015 the same site was granted planning permission for nine apartments and one detached home. And in August 2017 plans for six detached houses were also passed.