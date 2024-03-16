Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A rescue Spaniel who struggled to walk because she was so overweight is enjoying a new lease of life shedding half her weight on a special doggy diet.

King Charles Cavalier Spaniel Heidi tipped the scales at 27 kilos (60lbs) and found it difficult to move or groom herself before she was adopted by Samantha Robertson and her family.

Heidi was often mistaken for a St Bernard puppy until she lost weight. Photo: Samantha Robertson

Fast forward eight months and the five-year-old is now almost half the dog she was.

She now weighs just 15kg and enjoys a healthier and happier life thanks to Samantha’s care and support from Stanley House Veterinary Group in Burnley.

Heidi with owner Samantha Robertson, left, and vet nurse Jennah Sayle. Photo: Stanley House Vets

The practice, where Samantha is part of the reception team, is now encouraging other owners to seek advice from their vet if their pet needs to trim down.

Obesity is a growing problem among pets and can cause health problems such as diabetes, arthritis, painful joints and heart disease.

To support pet owners, Stanley House Vets in Colne Road holds weight management clinics and has helped dozens of pets to slim down by offering owners advice and support on diet and exercise, and holding regular weigh-ins.

Vet nurse Jennah Sayle created a plan to help Heidi shed the excess pounds safely, including two portion-controlled meals a day of prescription weight-loss food – with any treats to be taken from her food allowance.

She also advised Hiedi's owner Samantha to slowly increase her exercise.

Jennah said: “I was shocked at just how overweight Heidi was. Being overweight affects the joints and mobility and can cause breathing issues because of the excess pressure on their organs.

"Heidi couldn’t jump on and off things, tired quickly and snored. Her overall fitness has improved, she is no longer lagging behind, and she doesn’t snore anymore.

Heidi was 27kg and struggled to move before she was adopted by the Robertsons. Photo: Samantha Robertson

“Heidi has lost more than 11kg which is a massive transformation, and she is so much happier.

"Sam has done an amazing job and has been so committed.”

Samantha was grieving for her own Cavalier Spaniel Meg who had died from heart complications when she heard from animal charity volunteers that Heidi was a rescue dog in need of a home.

She said: “When I heard she was 27kg I was shocked as my little Cavalier was just 6.5kg.

"Heidi couldn’t really move because of her size. I wasn’t put off by her weight and my children just adored her, so she came back with us the same day we went to meet her.

“I am not sure how much exercise she got before. She also had an allergy to something, and I think she was on steroids which had probably led to the weight piling on. She is now on different allergy medication.

“At first, she couldn’t get to the end of the block without panting and would then collapse on the floor at home for half an hour.

"People kept asking if she was a St. Bernard puppy because she was so big.

"We increased her exercise slowly and she can now walk for a good mile and a half.

“I am over the moon. She can run around, play and chase things without puffing, like a dog should, and is able to enjoy life. She couldn’t even groom herself before but she can now and is so much happier.”

Heidi, weighing 15.6kg during her recent visit to Stanley House Vets. Photo: Stanley House Vets

Stanley House Vets revamped its branch in Burnley last year to increase the number of consulting rooms to three, creating more appointment times and allowing regular nurse-led clinics to be held to help keep pets healthy, including weight clinics.

Established in 1911, Stanley House Veterinary Group cares for small animals, horses and farm animals, with facilities at Colne, Barnoldswick, Burnley and Higham.