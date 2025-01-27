Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Herminia is expected to bring strong winds and rain 🌧

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for Storm Herminia.

It comes after Storm Éowyn left two people dead and caused widespread disruption.

Storms can be a distressing time for our pets, this is how to keep your dog calm.

The Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for Storm Herminia, just after Storm Éowyn left two people dead and caused widespread disruption in the UK and Ireland, leaving thousands of homes in Northern Ireland still without power.

Storm Herminia, named by Spanish meteorologists, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain. The Met Office have issued yellow warnings for wind and rain across Wales and southern England, with risks of localised flooding and possible thunderstorms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsettled weather can leave our dogs feeling distressed, here are six tips on how to keep your dog calm during a storm.

Storms can be a distressing time for our pets. | Getty Images

How to keep your dog calm during a storm

Storms can be a distressing time for dogs, here are six ways you can keep your dog calm during a storm.

Create a calming playlist

Storms can be loud, which can cause your dog distress. The best way to help block this out is by playing calming sounds, music or a playlist to help soothe them and create a distraction. Another option is TV, there are plenty of dog-friendly TV playlists on YouTube that can keep your dog engaged and forget about the storm raging outside.

Keep them distracted

The best way to keep your dog calm during a storm is to keep them distracted. Food, such as a toy filled with treats or a long-lasting chew, is a great way to do this. Playing games with them can also help keep them stimulated so they forget what’s going on outside.

Close the curtains

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storms can be very loud thanks to the wind and rain on your window which can be distressing to your pet. Closing the curtains will stop your dog looking outside, keep your lights on inside and turn up your TV, radio or any music you are playing to help distract your dog from any loud noises outside the home.

Provide a safe hiding place

Often when dogs are frightened they will want to retreat to a safe hiding place. You can do this by creating a den for them, such as a comfy dog bed with blankets under a table. If your dog feels the instinct to hide, allow them to stay where they feel safe.

Make sure your house and garden are secure

If your dog gets scared they might try to run away and could get lost which is the last thing you want during a storm. Before you let them out into the garden to go to the bathroom make sure your garden is secure and the storm hasn’t knocked down any fences or opened your gate.

Use calming aids

Calming aids such as a plug-in diffuser or calming spray can help ease dog’s nerves during storms. However, if loud noises or storms cause your dog distress you can also speak to your vet about getting medication to help them through it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst it can be tempting to make sure your dog gets their walk, stormy weather can be dangerous. | Getty Images

Is it safe to take your dog out for a walk during a storm?

Whether or not it is safe to take your dog out for a walk during a storm will depend on the weather warning given by the Met Office, the strength and conditions of the storm and how you and your dog feel.

If there is thunder and lightning or strong winds, then it’s best to avoid walking your dog for their safety. If you have to take them outside, keep walks short and try and stick to sheltered areas and keep an eye our for debris that might hurt you or your dog.

You can find out more about how to keep your dog calm during a storm at Dog’s Trust.