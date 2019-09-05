Penwortham Beer Festival 2019: a stellar weekend of music, cricket and craft brews

The sun was shining down on festival goers in South Ribble as they enjoyed a fine menu of drinks, live music and a game of cricket.

Beers lovers flocked to Penwortham Beer Festival on the Bank Holiday weekend for three days of music, merriment and more than 30 craft brews, including ciders.

Lloyd Hobson and Sally Nightingale enjoying Penwortham Beer Festival's stellar line up of drinks and live music.

The annual event was held at Penwortham Cricket Club, Greenbank Road, to raise money for new practice nets and has become a firm favourite in the town's food and drink calendar.

Glynn Parkinson, event organiser, said: "We still have a long way to go to fund the cost of the new nets, but the festival was a huge success! We will be having other fund-raisers throughout the next year that will hopefully help us reach our target.



"The weather couldn’t have been better; it was like flicking a switch on the Friday compared to the awful weather we had in the previous few weeks! The various fruit ciders went down particularly well due to the hot weather!"



The fun kicked off on Friday with first-class music by Preston cover band, The Old School Idles, who played songs by The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, Spirit, Eric Clapton, Moody Blues, and ELO while Saraban entertained the crowds on Saturday and Joyryde and Yazzmin Devoykept the party going on Sunday.

Claire Smalley and Nic Newton trying out a fine selection of craft beers and ciders at Penwortham Beer Festival.

A delicious menu of food was served up thanks to a professional BBQ and wood-fired pizza ovens while a gin bar and Prosecco were added to the huge selection of alcoholic treats.

Saturday also saw Penwortham take on Great Eccleston in a Premier League cricket match.

Glynn added: "The BBQ and pizza guys could hardly keep up, particularly on the Saturday night.



"The new gin bar was also a huge success, and the ales all did well as usual.

Maria Fish, volunteer at Penwortham Beer Festival, dishing up home-made pizzas to hungry guests.



"Saraban on the Saturday night were absolutely superb, and Joyryde on Sunday evening were very well received also.



"The festival organisers had a big job on Monday tidying and packing up though!"

The main sponsor was HDL (Kitchen Supplies).