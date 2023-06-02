World Travel Holdings (UK) Ltd to take on Yorkshire Three Peaks as part of fundraising for partner charities Derian House Children’s Hospice and WWF

World Travel Holdings (UK) Ltd, Managing Director, Alison Earnshaw will also be participating in the challenge, comments: “ We have supported Derian House Children’s Hospice for many years, as a local partner charity whose cause has close links to our employees’ friends and family, this year we have introduced another partner charity, WWF, nominated by our employees. Following the success of last year’s 24-hour cycle challenge, the team isn’t one to shy-away from a challenge and embraced the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise £1,000 for our partner charities. Our fundraising efforts are a great way for us to give back to our local community and by partnering with a national charity as well, our employees who work remotely are able to engage in our fundraising activities, bringing everyone closer together.” The challenge will see a group of 12 World Travel Holdings (UK) Ltd colleagues embark on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge of a 24-mile (38.6km) round trip route including a 1,585 metre (5,200ft) ascent. The group will take on the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough. Derian House Children’s Hospice provides respite and end-of-life care to more than 450 children and young people across the North West. Donate to Derian House: https://www.justgiving.com/page/worldtravelholdings-1684165812995 WWF is the world’s leading independent conservation organisation, working to transform the future for the world’s wildlife, rivers, forests and seas. Donate to WWF: https://www.justgiving.com/page/world-travel-holdings-uk-1684225456649 Find out more about World Travel Holdings UK (Ltd): https://www.linkedin.com/company/world-travel-holdings-uk-/