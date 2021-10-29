Jessica, six, and James, three, get into the spirit of the event, doing the trail in Halloween outfits.

We Are Fulwood - 10 pictures around this year's scarecrow trail

Some of the many Scarecrows part of the We Are Fulwood - Scarecrow Trail 2021, raising funds for mental health charities Team Kickabout and Andy's Man Club.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 29th October 2021, 5:33 pm
Updated Friday, 29th October 2021, 5:34 pm

A community group based in Fulwood have brought back their annual scarecrow festival, running until October 31.

1.

Phil Binks with scarecrow called Hops, welcoming customers to Crafty Beggars, Fulwood.

Photo Sales

2.

.

Photo Sales

3.

Susan Bishop and dad Jim Pye.

Photo Sales

4.

from left, Julia Watt, Peter Pearson and Nicola Lucey with their scarecrows at Tenet & You, Garstang Road, Preston.

Photo Sales
FulwoodMan Club
Next Page
Page 1 of 3