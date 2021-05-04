Watch as stunt riders show off their pedal-powered skills on Blackpool's streets

Scottish stunt riders Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle took to the resort’s streets to show off some jaw-dropping stunts, gravity-defying tricks and outrageous wipe-outs for their new video, This and That.

The video, backed by leading cycle wear and accessories brand Endura, shows Danny and Kriss hitting both the extensive woodland trails and sandstone quarry cliffs of Nescliffe in Shropshire, and the testing street obstacles of Blackpool’s seafront.

This and That, a We are Peny Media production directed and edited by Robbie Meade, showcases both Endura riders switching seamlessly between mountain bikes and BMX and street trials bikes to show off their pedal-powered skills, capturing perfectly the huge amounts of fun to be had when riding bikes with friends.

Stunt riders Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle show off their skills around Blackpool for their new video This and That. Pictures: Dave Mackison

“Like so many plans over the past year, this film project constantly evolved. Kriss and I wanted to make a video with some international riders. When they weren’t allowed to travel, we were still keen to get on the road when we could and make the best of the bad situation. It was amazing to get together with Kriss and the crew, working on something new, a film that would capture the fun we all have when riding bikes, a film with a relaxed, humorous and upbeat vibe.

“As always, I really hope that our fans and anyone who watches This and That enjoys it and gets inspired to go out riding with a group of friends for some well-earned fun.”

There were some nature-based challenges for both riders and crew on the six-day shoot. The wind caused havoc in Blackpool, making it extremely difficult for Danny and Kriss to nail their tricks with the winds doing their utmost to blow them over.

