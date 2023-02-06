Loved-up couples can plan a Valentine’s Day getaway that doesn’t break the bank after experts named the eight most romantic drives in Britain.

They include roads with breathtaking views such as the Three Lochs Forest Drive in Scotland as well as quiet villages in The Cotswolds, where lovers can feel like they’re in the middle of a romantic movie.

While most couples may choose to celebrate the day with a candle lit meal or a trip to their local cinema it doesn’t have to cost much more to take a romantic UK road trip together.

A drive across any one of these romantic destinations is the perfect way to switch up the usual plans.

Here are the eight most romantic drives in Britain, according to LeaseCar.uk ...

1 . Hit the road this Valentine's Day Below are 8 of the most romantic drives in the country Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

2 . Bourton-on-the-Water, The Cotswolds Often referred to as the Venice of The Cotswold due to its loving atmosphere and scenic views, it’s a popular spot for couples across Britain to visit after coming off the A429. You can enjoy a picnic by the river or have a coffee at the local cafe for a peaceful afternoon trip. Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

3 . Haytor Rocks, Dartmoor With a car park located nearby on the B3387, Haytor Rocks are a short climb up the nearby hills. For thrill-seeking couples, there are various routes to take part in rock climbing, or if you want to relax and enjoy the views, it’s the perfect location to get a shot of the sunset on top of Haytor Vale. Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

4 . Croyde Road, Devon The short road overlooking the North Devon coast has a breathtaking sight of Croyde Bay. Croyde is a popular destination in Devon for many couples wanting to camp under the stars and take a stroll along the bay. Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales