Two taken to hospital after crash at remote beauty spot near Chorley
Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed at a remote beauty spot near Chorley in the early hours of today.
Two fire crews from Chorley and Greater Manchester were called to the scene of the collision on Knowsley Embankment at Heath Charnock.
The incident happened at around 12:20am on Knowsley Lane which separates the Anglezarke and Upper Rivington Reservoirs.
A fire brigade spokesperson said: “Two fire engines, one from Chorley and one fire engine from Greater Manchester Fire Service, attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Knowsley Embankment in Heath Charnock, Chorley.
“Firefighters made the vehicle safe and two casualties were taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service. Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.”
It is not known if either casualty suffered serious injuries. Knowsley Embankment is one of three embankments on Anglezarke Reservoir. It is 240 yards long and 45 feet high.