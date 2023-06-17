Tributes have been paid to a man who has volunteered at Brockholes Nature Reserve since it opened.

Hugh Sloan of Ulnes Walton, died last month at the age of 73.

He signed up to help at the reserve in January 2011 along with his wife Pam, and became a familiar face with visitors after regularly stewarding the car park, leading guided walks and working in a visitor engagement role in the Welcome Centre.

The former assistant head of St Wilfred's School, Blackburn has taught geography and geology to A level, and the Welcome Centre allowed him to share his extensive knowledge of the site and the subjects with visitors that wanted to know a little more.

On retiring from school teaching, Mr Sloan went on to lecture at Edge Hill University and was involved with the Education Masters course.

His work at Brockholes also allowed him to continue enriching university students.

A spokesman for Brockholes said: “He could always be called upon to lead a specialist guided walk on a geographical topic for a visiting university.

“He was out on the reserve late March of this year, alongside Pam, doing what he loved, leading a field trip of geography students from Edge Hill University.

“Our thoughts are with Pam and their family at this time. He will be very sadly missed by all of us at Brockholes.”