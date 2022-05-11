With a 200 per cent uptake in cycling since Covid lockdowns, Claims.co.uk examined more than 12,000 cycling routes and analysed the number of bike accidents, average steepness, surface quality, and lighting to assign a danger score for each UK city.

>>>”Basic cycle lanes aren’t the answer” according to a Lancashire cycle club

With an average ‘danger rating’ of 6.79/10, routes in and around Preston ranked as sixth 'most dangerous' – just below London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Lancashire County Council (LCC) insists there has been a “huge investment” in cycling infrastructure and Preston Council say the safety of routes is regularly checked.

Preston’s score

- Average steepness score of 5.25/10

- Two fatal accidents recorded between 2016 and 2020.

Part of the "cycle superhighway" between Penwortham and Preston

- Also during that time, 31 serious accidents and 77 'slight accidents'

- The percentage of routes deemed to be on 'acceptable or better quality surfaces' is 93.95 per cent

- Street lighting rated as 68.55 per cent

All road casualty data was collected from Government reports released from 2016 to 2020.

In October 2016, 15-year-old Dylan Crossey was killed after being knocked off his bike in Chain House Lane, Whitestake.

>>>Read more on how Dylan Crossey’s family are fundraising in a bid to continue to the legal battle over his death

In April 2017, 36-year-old Jonathan Stewart Lee was killed when a van collided with his bicycle on the A584 Preston New Road near Freckleton.

A spokesman for LCC said: "There has been a huge amount of investment in Preston's cycling infrastructure recently, with more due in the near future, which will make the city safer for cyclists, and aims to add to the increasing numbers of people already using their bikes for everyday travel.

"The scheme around the university centred on Adelphi Square, which ties into the £14.7m improvements currently taking place on Friargate North and Ringway, will make this area of the city safer and more attractive for cycling.

"The improvements due to take place at the junction of Broadgate and Fishergate Hill to complete the £2.5m Penwortham to Preston Cycle Superhighway will also significantly improve safety and convenience for cyclists, and tie into the very popular Guild Wheel route.

"We're also currently working on Lancashire Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans, which will identify priorities for improving our existing networks, as well as ensuring that consideration is given to active travel modes in any new development.

"This approach is already being put into practice on the new Preston Western Distributor road, which will include a 2.5-mile shared path for cyclists and pedestrians set away from the traffic, making this a safe route for cyclists.

"We are also working to help the cyclists of the future stay safe on our roads, and have received £500k from the Department for Transport to allow cycle training to be delivered to over 11,000 children this year. This includes offering Bikeability training to all Year 6 students in Lancashire."

Preston Council

Ally Brown, Director of Communities and Environment at Preston City Council, said: “Preston offers cyclists a wide selection of cycle paths and we monitor the safety of these paths, for example, the Guild Wheel is examined regularly for defects, as are other cycle paths.