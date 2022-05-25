2. WLEP-news-25-05-22-Pointer Farm-NW.jpg

With a score of 9.9/10, Pointer Farm Campsite in Poulton-le-Fylde is located in a working farm just outside the village of Stalmine. It is a 10-minute walk to the nearest pub and a 20-minute drive to the bright lights of Blackpool. The bus stop in the village means there’s also the option to get down to the coast using public transport if you’d rather leave the car behind. Back at the farm, facilities are simple but well kept. The smart modern facilities block has unisex toilets and showers along with a washing-up area, and there’s also free wifi. Prices start at £25 per night for an electric grass tent or trailer tent pitch, for up to six people, with a two-night minimum stay.

Photo: Pitchup.com