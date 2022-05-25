The online holiday booking site has rounded up the top five campsites in the county earning a near-perfect score, as rated by Pitchup customers last year.
More than two million UK holidaymakers have booked to stay at one of the 2,700-plus sites across the UK listed on the platform in the past year.
Southview Farm in Poulton-le-Fylde leads the way in Lancashire with a perfect score of 10 out of 10, while four other campsites in the county follow closely behind with a total of at least nine. The scores are based on customer reviews rating each site for aspects like location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities and cleanliness.
Guests awarded almost two thirds of all UK sites listed on the platform an overall score of eight out of 10 and above, while 116 North-West sites amassed at least nine.
Here are some of the most highly-rated sites in Lancashire.
1. WLEP-news-25-05-22-Southview Farm-NW.jpg
Scoring 10/10 among customers, Southview Farm in Poulton-le-Fylde offers dog-friendly pitches on a farm eight miles from Blackpool, with the Pleasure Beach, Sandcastle Waterpark and amusement piers being just 25 minutes’ drive away. There is a bus stop in the village and barbecues are permitted. There is a pub just 10 minutes' walk away, while Poulton-le-Fylde has a ton more eateries and shops.
Photo: Pitchup.com
2. WLEP-news-25-05-22-Pointer Farm-NW.jpg
With a score of 9.9/10, Pointer Farm Campsite in Poulton-le-Fylde is located in a working farm just outside the village of Stalmine. It is a 10-minute walk to the nearest pub and a 20-minute drive to the bright lights of Blackpool. The bus stop in the village means there’s also the option to get down to the coast using public transport if you’d rather leave the car behind. Back at the farm, facilities are simple but well kept. The smart modern facilities block has unisex toilets and showers along with a washing-up area, and there’s also free wifi. Prices start at £25 per night for an electric grass tent or trailer tent pitch, for up to six people, with a two-night minimum stay.
Photo: Pitchup.com
3. WLEP-5-05-22-news-Trawden Forest Glamping-NW.jpg
Luxury glamping is at the heart of Trawden Forest Glamping, which has scored 9.9/10. The site is located in seven acres of woodlands at the foot of Boulsworth Hill in Lancashire and is a 25-minute drive from Haworth and 40 minutes from the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
The ensuite pods have barbecue huts, a fully-equipped kitchen, double bed, ensuite bathroom and central heating. Top-notch Egyptian cotton bedding and towels are provided, as is private parking on site for peace of mind.
There are pubs and a food shop nearby, and with wildlife and challenging terrain on the doorstep, walking and cycling fans are well catered for.
Photo: Pitchup.com
4. WLEP-news-25-05-22-Sandvilla Stays-NW.jpg
Sandvilla Stays is located in a family-run smallholding five minutes’ drive from the village of Cockerham - a place on the coastal plains where the river Lune meets the Irish Sea. The campsite has earned 9.8/10 from customers thanks to a number of highlights. The coast and a brewery are within walking distance, and there are alpacas to feed on site.
From here, it’s easy to get out for coastal walks or bike ride, perhaps on the Lancashire Coastal Way that passes through Cockerham. A short bike ride or drive can also get you to a beach with a gentle slope for easy paddling and splashing.
Photo: Pitchup.com