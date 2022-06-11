The one-day event on The Prom also includes live music.

A colouful collection of stars will took to the open-air stage on Princess Parade, outside the Metropole Hotel, as crowds of spectators march from South Pier in the resort’s first pride parade since 2019.

For the last couple of years Pride has been celebrated virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic,.

Venues and bars such as cabaret favourites Flying Handbag and Funny Girls, cabaret showbar Viva, nightclub Flamingo's, long-standing Ma Kelly's and new addition Kaos are are set to host pride celebrations over the weekend.

1. Flying the flag Blackpool Pride Parade Photo: Wes Holmes Photo Sales

2. 20220611_103505 (1).jpg Pride paraders with placards Photo: Wes Holmes Photo Sales

3. Festival of colour Parading on the Prom Photo: Wes Holmes Photo Sales

4. Emergency services Ambulance staff at the parade Photo: Wes Holmes Photo Sales