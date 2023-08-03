Some of the acts coming to the Gala in the Gardens - (clockwise from left) The Crimplene Crusaders, Angie Mac and Slightly Unusual

The organisers of the free “Gala in the Gardens” event - taking place on Sunday between midday and 4pm - are promising something for everybody.

Highlights include live music from father and daughter combo Geno and Hayley Eccles, former contestants from ITV’s The Voice. Hayley made it through to the show’s knockout rounds where she was coached by Will.i.am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illusionists “Slightly Unusual” promise to captivate the crowd with a mind-blowing performance that combines comedy, magic and - be warned - audience participation. People will be able to witness the tricks close-up as the act moves around the gardens.

Gala in the Gardens is happening on Sunday 6th August from 12noon - and it's free

Young and old will be encouraged to join in with hula hoop expert Angie Mac, while the self-styled Crimplene Crusaders will be patrolling the event to ensure high standards - with tongues firmly in cheek. The octogenarian upholders of moral values will be calling out such social sins as slouching, texting and even hand-holding.

Crazy golf, giant games and face-painting will top off what The Friends of Winckley Square hope will be an afternoon of “excitement and laughter”.

The organisation’s chair, Patricia Harrison, said: “In these challenging economic times, we offer free-of-charge events so that no one is excluded through an inability to pay. We will create a memorable day for large numbers of people.”