Preston-based Environmental Consultancy take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise funds for charity

Omnia 10-Year Anniversary

This year, Omnia Consulting are celebrating their 10th anniversary and as part of their celebrations they have chosen to raise money for four different charities across the UK. Omnia have offices in Preston, Nottingham and Portsmouth and have picked a charity local to each of their offices which has a link to at least one of their employees.

The charity they are supporting in the North West is the MS Society’s Preston Branch. The MS Society relies on donations to provide physiotherapy and support to people suffering from Multiple Sclerosis, a disabling chronic illness. The Preston branch is run by unpaid volunteers to help people in the local area. In Preston, access to specialist care is extremely limited with 18 month waits for specialists with the NHS. This means there is a real need for support from elsewhere which is where the charity steps in and helps where possible, especially for those that rely solely on the NHS. The MS Society offer subsidised exercise classes, home physio, home podiatry, talking therapy and regular social meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the MS Society, Omnia are supporting The Canaan Trust in the Midlands, Rowans Hospice in the South and Mind.org as a national charity.

Leading Environmental Consultancy Omnia are preparing to hike Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough within 12 hours to raise money for charity

Omnia’s Business Development and Marketing Coordinator, Annabel Street said: “This is a big year for Omnia as we celebrate a decade since the company was founded and we are very proud to be able to support four amazing charities throughout the year.“The whole team are excited to take part in several challenges across the UK, starting with the Yorkshire Three Peaks in June!”

On June 7 2023, some of the Omnia team (also known as Omnians) will be walking a total of 39.2km (24.5 miles). Starting at Pen-y-Ghent (694m) then making their way to the highest peak in the challenge - Whernside (729m) before climbing the last peak in the challenge, Ingleborough (732m). Their team will be trying to complete it in a total of 12 hours!

One of Omnia’s Senior Geo-Environmental Consultants, Philip Conroy has been organising the challenge and explained why he chose the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise donations for their charities:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love the outdoors and in particular my local environment, the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is close to home and has some fantastic views. To put it another way, we will be walking almost a marathon distance and climbing higher than Ben Nevis in under 12 hours.”

Despite the tough 12-hour challenge of hiking the Three Peaks, Philip and the team are in good spirits and are looking forward to using the opportunity to explore more of the Pennine region and take in the amazing views along the way.

“Being able to complete the challenge in the environment I most enjoy and able to do it for a great cause then why not choose the Yorkshire three peaks.”

Omnia, who are never afraid of taking on a physical challenge, previously scaled the three highest mountains in the UK, for charity. They have also planned a range of activities throughout 2023. Philip is keen to generate as many donations as possible for his chosen charity – the MS Society, so much so that he is bravely undertaking a 15,000ft skydive (the highest tandem skydive in the UK) on 21st May: “A number of the charities we are raising money for on Omnia’s 10-year anniversary are close to home for myself. Being able to support them in this way is fantastic, the money raised will help so many people in a huge number of ways. Completing this walk and the sky dive to help raise money for so many people is just a small thing I can do to try and help other people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Omnians will appreciate any donations to their chosen charities and will help motivate them throughout their fundraising activities, including Philip’s skydive and the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. If you would like to donate, please follow the links below:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/omnia-multiplesclerosis-society

https://www.justgiving.com/page/omnia-canaan-trust

https://www.justgiving.com/page/omnia-rowans-hospice