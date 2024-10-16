Outdoor event and barbecue space coming to Worden Hall

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2024
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 11:13 BST
Barbecues and other outdoor events are set to be held beneath a new canopy to be installed at Leyland’s Worden Hall

The structure will be put in place in the area close to the Grade II-listed landmark's craft units, for whose use the new facility is intended.

The proposal was brought forward by South Ribble Borough Council and given the go-head by the authority’s own independent planning committee.

Planning officer Debbie Roberts told a meeting of the committee that the canopy - which she said would stage events for the El Tano eatery - would not be “too visible”.

Worden Hall underwent extensive refurbishment before reopening in 2022

The permission will last for three years in acknowledgement of the fact the steel structure is likely to deteriorate over time. The temporary fixings to be used to keep it position have been chosen to avoid damaging the fabric of the hall itself.

The plans also include the installation of a wood burning stove in one of the units, along with several air source heat pumps - one to replace the 1960s-era oil tank at the back of the glasshouse on the site and two others behind the farmyard cottages. The cottages will also get solar panels on their roofs. A raft of new signage will also be erected.

No public objections were lodged to the proposal and the committee approved applications for the necessary planning permission and listed building and advertising consent without debate.

