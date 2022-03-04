Here’s everything you need to know about how to get involved with fellow cyclists in Lancashire and why you should take up the two-wheeled hobby.

Why should I ride a bike?

Bike riding boosts brainpower, relationships, health and happiness. Regular cycling increases blood ﬂow and oxygen to the brain and is a great cardio workout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get out and about in Lancashire on your bike this Spring

If you’re new to cycling and not sure on routes or whether you want to be a leisure cyclist or Olympic hopeful, clubs are a great way to get involved. Most clubs will let you come on a ride or two before requiring you to join.

Cycling clubs are a great way to meet like-minded riders. The larger the club, the more varied its activities are likely to be, a club-run is a great way to add to your repertoire of rides. For those interested in racing, some clubs will have coaches and training sessions that will help you get fit enough. Riding in groups is also a great way of socialising.

Here are some of the cycling clubs in Lancashire keen to attract new members:

Garstang Cycling Club:

Cycling can be fun for all ages

Members meet at the Royal Oak pub in Garstang on Saturday mornings. Rides start at 9.30am.The club run a three month ride programme.

The club website says: We are a friendly club and not everyone is a lycra-clad racer, so don't feel intimidated if you are more leisure cyclist than Olympic hopeful!

Visit their website for more details.

Ribble Valley Cycling and Racing Club

The RVCRC provide cycling opportunities for people of all ages and in multiple disciplines from touring and racing as well as weekly club rides.

The club website says: As one of Preston’s foremost Cycling Clubs, we have a tradition of providing cycling opportunities for people of all ages for more than 60 years. Whether you’re an experienced rider, or someone who wants a leisurely hobby to take part in, we’re sure to have something for you.

Visit their website here.

Preston Wheelers

The Wheelers is a traditional cycling club founded in 1927. Club Nights take place on the first and third Fridays of the month at Our Lady and St Edwards Parish Centre in Marlborough Drive, Fulwood.

The club website says: We are always looking for new members and a very warm welcome awaits anyone thinking of joining.

Visit their website for more details.

Red Rose Olympic CC

A family based club catering for all ages and cycling interests and UK British Cycling qualified coaches.

The club website says: Red Rose Olympic has a vibrant racing scene with members competing in Road, traffic free Criterim Racing, Cyclo-Cross, Mountain Bike XC, Track and Time Trials.

From Go-Ride Racing through to regional, national and international events, members race at all levels.

Visit their website here.