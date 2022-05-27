North West named as one of only 9 regions in the country where you can camp, glamp or caravan for just £20 per night or less

Camping and glamping experts Pitchup have crunched the numbers, analysing camping, glamping, touring and caravanning pitch prices per night to reveal the UK’s most affordable regions for a staycation on a shoestring.
As well as the North West, some of the UK’s favourite holiday spots such as Northern Ireland, East Midlands and West Wales came out as the cheapest, all costing just over £15pp - a bargain for a night in the outdoors.
1. Northern Ireland - £15.69pp per night
Northern Ireland boasts stunning scenery, including beautiful beaches, commanding coastlines and world-class wonder. Home to the famous Giant’s Causeway and lots of castles to explore, its heritage and culture are not to be missed.
Photo: Dimitry Anikin
2. East Midlands - £15.73pp per night
If you wish to take in the sites of the city, the East Midlands offers plenty to see in Leicester, Nottingham and Derby, such as the National Space Centre or the Robin Hood Experience. Or if you’re craving a sandy staycation, you won’t be far from the seaside town of Skegness where you can play ten-pin bowling, go go-karting and, of course, build sandcastles!
Photo: Steve Harvey
3. West Wales - £15.87pp per night
If you’re looking for a break away from the hustle and bustle, the rural region of West Wales may be just for you. If you love nature, Pembrokeshire National Park is perched right on the coast of South West Wales. As you adventure around the beautiful landscape and walk the coastal paths, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for dolphins! Whilst you’re there, why not try out some of the local cuisines such as a delicious Welsh cake.
Photo: instagram
4. Yorkshire and the Humber - £16.27pp per night
Despite being so affordable, Yorkshire has so many sights to offer tourists. If you’re after a picturesque break, why not go on an adventure through the Yorkshire Dales National Park, or absorb the scenery in the Sheffield Botanical Gardens. Or, you can take a wander down the cobbled streets of York, The Shambles, and sail on a lovely boat ride down the York Ouse River.
Photo: instagram