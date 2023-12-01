Details have emerged of what a new public space is going to look like at the former Ingol Golf Course development site.

Plans for a mixed use of homes and a PNE training facility were passed in 2018 for the land off Tanterton Hall Road.

But until now, it hasn't been fully known what provisions would be made for members of the public to enjoy parts of the site, or how they would be maintained.

Now Northern Trust has submitted a plan to Preston Council outlining their intentions, which will be carried out as Phase 3 of the development.

Areas 3a and 3b are to become public open spaces - marked in yellow.

PNE has not publicly commented on its plans for training at Ingol since buying a site in Euxton in 2020.

What's it going to be like?

Plans show three areas of open grassland that were formerly fairways,to the east of Walker Lane, west of the Greyfryers residential area and north of Wychnor.

Running through the spaces will be a 3m-wide cycle and footpath connecting the Fellows development to the north and Wychnor. It will also link to existing cycle paths.

Ingol Golf Club closed down in 2017.

On either side of the path will be a close mown edge, two metres wide.

There are also areas of existing trees, newly-planted trees, a wildflower area, and a pond.

In a statement to Preston Council Northern Trust say the scheme would be an "enhancement to existing green spaces formerly utilised as the fairways for the former Ingol Golf Club and tree groupings bordering the open green space.

How will it be managed?

Northern Trust have outlined a management plan for the next 25 years.

Details incluide:

- A litter pick and removal of any fly-tipped material to be carried out on a monthly basis.

- Safety checks of all footpaths, gates, structures and fences shall be completed on a monthly basis.

- Grass shall be cut an average eight times a year to maintain an average grass height of 100-150mm.

- Ditches shall be inspected on a five-yearly basis.

- All trees shall be inspected within 48 hours following strong gales (wind force 9) in order to remove any damaged, dangerous or hanging branches.