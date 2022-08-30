News you can trust since 1886
Have some fun in the sun at the beach

National beach day 2022: These are 9 of the best beaches in Lancashire - or less than an hour away by car

Today (Tuesday, August 30) is National Beach Day – the perfect day to head to your nearest beach and soak up some sunshine.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:11 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:20 am

Several beaches in Blackpool, Morecambe, Fleetwood and Cleveleys have all been honoured in this year’s Seaside Awards – and are perfect for a day out.

So fish out your bucket and spade, blow up your dinghy and dust off the sun cream!

Here are nine of the best beaches to visit in Lancashire or less than an hour away by car ...

1. Fleetwood

Marine and Ferry beaches in Fleetwood have emerged as big winners in this year’s Seaside Awards

2. Blackpool

Sea, sand, donkey rides, piers - what's not to like about Blackpool Beach? One of the most popular in the country for families

3. Formby

Formby beach is a spacious stretch of beach backed by extensive sand dunes giving it a much more rural feel than some of its neighbours

4. Ainsdale

Ainsdale beach is located between Southport and Formby. It is recognised as one of the best beaches in the UK for extreme kite activities

