Thursday’s autumn statement from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt included a promise that the Levelling Up round 2 funding has been confirmed and protected.

This is the fund that has been applied to for Eden Project funding, and Morecambe MP David Morris has confirmed that an announcement is now expected before the end of the year.

In addition, this week's autumn statement included news that funding for Sizewell C nuclear power station to be developed in Suffolk has also been approved, and Mr Morris said this creates a route for new nuclear plants to be built in the UK.

An announcement on Eden Project North funding is due by the end of the year.

"This is good news for a new build in Heysham, which will be the seventh new nuclear power station to be built in the UK," he said.

Speaking in Parliament last month, Mr Morris directly invited the new Chancellor to visit Morecambe to meet the Eden Project North team.

He later said: “Eden Project North is at a pivotal stage and is extremely near the stage when the project becomes a reality.

"I wasted no time making the case for Eden with the new Chancellor and ensured it was in the forefront of his mind both as he took the appointment and in his first statement to the House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Morris MP at Westminster.