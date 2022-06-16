The Environment Agency has carried out extensive work at Barton Brook as part of the Fisheries Improvement Programme (FIP).

The work has seen the creation of 1,600 metres of riparian buffer strips which are bands of vegetation used to improve water quality by trapping pollutants from subsurface flow.

It has also seen more than 2,200 trees planted within the riparian zone, which has helped to regulate water temperatures within the watercourse, sequester carbon, and absorb and intercept water during periods of heavy rainfall and high flows.

Barton Brook near Preston

Over the past 12 months, the the FIP has funded more than 100 projects, and is aimed at protecting fish stocks, providing new angling platforms, and improving accessibility so more people than ever are able to enjoy the sport.

Heidi Stone, Environment Agency fisheries manager, said: "The Fisheries Improvement Programme is a great way for the Environment Agency to support angling clubs. The projects will improve fish stocks and help to maintain the popularity of angling.

"All the projects will benefit anglers and the local partners provide significant match funding and input from volunteers.

"We want to hear from more clubs and fisheries about the work and projects they would like to see undertaken. The more people who go fishing, the more projects we can deliver.”