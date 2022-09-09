Ribble Rivers Trust has been funded by United Utilities to create new woodlands at Sabden, Samlesbury, and the Forest of Bowland as part of the company’s innovative Catchment Systems Thinking (CaST) approach.

How will it work?

Covering nine hectares, these woodlands will form the first part of the Valuing Ribble’s Water Woods project.

Planting gets underway

The project will focus on reducing phosphate run-off into waterways. Not only does phosphate pollution cause harmful blue-green algal blooms, it can also reduce oxygen levels in the water affecting breathing in river dwelling animals.

The new trees will also provide shade and shelter for watercourses, homes for wildlife, and help to mitigate flood risk amongst other benefits.

By reducing phosphate in river catchments, this project will provide an additional benefit to United Utilities by reducing the amount of phosphate removal treatment required and in turn reduce the energy and carbon associated with this.

How will we know it’s working?

Both the Ribble Rivers Trust and United Utilities are closely observing the sites to assess the effect the tree planting is having on water quality.

Before and after data is being gathered at all three woodlands to enable various metrics to be monitored and the benefits – and timescales for their delivery – to be better understood.

James Airton, Natural Capital Strategy and Planning Manager for United Utilities said: “Driving nature-based solutions and the multiple benefits they can deliver is a key element of our Catchment Systems Thinking approach and woodland creation can play an important part in helping the eco-system in waterways. We look forward to seeing these woodlands flourishing in the years to come.”

Jack Spees of Ribble Rivers Trust added “Trees provide many benefits, from carbon capture to improving air quality for local communities, but it is often overlooked how much they benefit water; providing shade, slowing the flow and reducing nutrients that enter our rivers and streams.