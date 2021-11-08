Lest we forget: A Leyland garden has created a stunning show of remembrance

One couple in Leyland have turned their garden into a show of remembrance to raise money for the charity which supports members of our armed forces.
Lancashire is doing its best to mark the momentous occasion by painting the county red.
And Preston’s veterans’ chief Colonel David Waters has urged people: “Please dig deep and give as much as you can to purchase your poppy - then wear it with pride to show your appreciation for what our armed forces past and present have done for us.”
The centenary comes just a year after the Royal British Legion was forced to withdraw its poppy collectors from the streets for the first time in its history due to the Covid pandemic.