The theme for the annual festival this year is ‘Celebrate!’ and residents have taken it in a variety of directions, including sporting, royal and political.

Our photographer Daniel Martino has been out and about in Wray capturing some of the sights.

The festival continues until the May Day Bank Holiday, when there will be a finale to the festivities with a traditional May fair.

A full programme of events is available here.

Dressed to impress One of the scarecrows on show in Wray this week.

Shotgun wedding A scarecrow wedding day goes with a bang.

Stone the crows! Just a scarecrow doing a bit of research.

Surprise! Ben Miller admiring one of the scarecrows.