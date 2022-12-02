Coun Neil Darby is looking forward to the festive fundraiser on December 4 at Preston Docks, and is urging everyone to join in the three-mile fun run.“I do a lot of running because it’s great for your physical and mental health,” he said.“St Catherine’s is one of my chosen charities so the Santa Dash is the perfect opportunity to show my support this Christmas.“It’s open to everyone and you don’t have to be a keen runner to take part – people can run, jog or walk – and I’ve heard it’s a fantastic atmosphere on the day. It sounds like a really fun, festive event, and of course it raises vital funds for a very worthy charity.”He added: “St Catherine’s does very important work and means a lot to the community. I’d really encourage people to sign up to the Santa Dash and join me at Preston Docks. It’s set to be a great community event and I’m really looking forward to donning my Santa suit for St Catherine’s!”