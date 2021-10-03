Live music from Chorley Youth Zone

IN PICTURES: Chorley's Big Weekend

There was live music and entertainment on the streets of Chorley town centre, part of Chorley's Big Weekend, a two-day event of free entertainment for the family.

By Michelle Adamson
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 9:21 am

Enjoy the pictures ...

1.

Laura Dickinson, left, Gill Dickinson, right, with grandaughter Nola, seven, brave the rain to watch the bands

2.

Rooster Rebellion perform

3.

A band formed at Chorley Youth Zone perform on stage.

4.

Rooster Rebellion on stage

