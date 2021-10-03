IN PICTURES: Chorley's Big Weekend

LifestyleLive music from Chorley Youth Zone IN PICTURES: Chorley's Big WeekendThere was live music and entertainment on the streets of Chorley town centre, part of Chorley's Big Weekend, a two-day event of free entertainment for the family.By Michelle AdamsonSunday, 3rd October 2021, 9:21 am Enjoy the pictures ...1. Laura Dickinson, left, Gill Dickinson, right, with grandaughter Nola, seven, brave the rain to watch the bands Photo Sales2. Rooster Rebellion perform Photo Sales3. A band formed at Chorley Youth Zone perform on stage. Photo Sales4. Rooster Rebellion on stage Photo SalesChorleyNext Page Page 1 of 4