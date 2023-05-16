South Ribble contractors are to rebuild a giant tower slide which arsonists burned down last summer. But the cost will not fall on taxpayers after an agreement with the council's insurers.

A meeting of the full council tomorrow (Wednesday) will ask for approval to temporarily add the cost to the authority's capital budget before it can be claimed back.

The equipment was badly damaged by two separate fires set by vandals on August 1 and 10 last year. An investigation into whether the iconic tower could be restored found the remaining metal structures had been distorted by the fires and could not be saved.

The much-loved slide tower before it was burned down.

And as the company which manufactured the tower back 16 years ago - Proludic - no longer made many of the components, a completely new centrepiece will now be built.

Discussions have also been held with police and fire service experts and measures will be put in place to deter a repeat of the vandalism and anti-social behaviour, including enhanced CCTV.

In a report to the council meeting officers say the central part of the play area had to be cordoned off while the damaged structure was assessed and then eventually demolished in January.

Withy Grove Park is the largest green space in Bamber Bridge.

"Following consultation with the manufacturer of the equipment who installed the original play area in 2007 it was advised that the remaining parts of the tower were not recommended for retention due to distortion by the heat of the fire," councillors will be told.

"It was also advised that a like-for-like replacement would not be possible as the company no longer manufactures many of the main component parts of the item. However, Proludic were able to calculate a price for the supply and installation of the item in today’s prices and working closely with the council’s insurance section and following extensive negotiations with the loss adjuster, an agreement was reached on a sum of £110K to replace the item.

"Permission from the loss adjuster was given to remove the remains of the tower slide which was carried out on the 18th January 2023.

"Discussions have been held with both the fire service and police around the incidents and how the resilience of the site can be developed with upgraded CCTV and other measures to deter damage and anti-social behaviour.

Extra measures will be incorporated in the new centrepiece to deter vandals.

"The guidance/specification to bidders for the new equipment would ensure the new piece is more resilient to damage with greater visibility through the structure as well as providing a replacement landmark item in the centre of the play area."

Withy Grove Park is one of the council's flagship facilities and the largest green space in Bamber Bridge. It is on the same site as the town's Leisure Centre and newly created playing pitch hub.