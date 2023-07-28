Howzat! Darwen Cricket Club secure funding

The club has received the donation after successfully applying for funding via Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme.

Chair of Darwen Cricket Club Chris Lowe this week hosted Persimmon Lancashire Managing Director Anthony Mansfield to formally receive the donation in the presence of local Councillors David Smith and Brian Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £1,000 donation has been put towards the installation of a weatherproof astroturf wicket, which will be used to train the clubs many junior cricketers.

Members of Darwen CC welcome the donation from Persimmon representatives

With over 200 members and a thriving junior programme for both boys and girls, Darwen Cricket Club is a sporting hub within the local community.

Winners of the Lancashire League in 2022, the clubs first XI is looking to build on recent successes this summer and secure more silverware.

Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme is open to all local charities, schools and community groups looking for funding. A total of £180,000 is available every quarter with winners receiving either £6,000, £5,000 or £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Taylor, Blackburn with Darwen Councillor for Darwen West, said: “Darwen Cricket Club is a fantastic local organisation which has been a fixture of the community for many years and provides a welcoming environment for people to enjoy cricket.

“It is great to see Persimmon supporting local sports clubs in Darwen and I am sure their donation will make a positive impact on Darwen CC and their members for years to come.”

Chris Lowe, Chair of Darwen Cricket Club, added: “The new astroturf strip will allow our teams to play and train all year round, gaining valuable experience and developing their skillset.

“Our aims are to provide facilities for and promote participation in cricket across Darwen and use our club as a hub for the whole community, this funding will support us to do just that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Mansfield, Managing Director of Persimmon Lancashire, commented: “It was great to visit Darwen Cricket Club at their fantastic facility and meet some of their up and coming cricket superstars.